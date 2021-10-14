Davide Campari-Milano’s (DVDCF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DVDCF. Citigroup upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Friday, October 8th. upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Davide Campari-Milano presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.65.

Shares of DVDCF traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.17 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.19. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $14.75.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

