DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target Cut to $125.00

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) had its target price cut by Truist from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on DaVita in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.43.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $109.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.99. DaVita has a one year low of $84.14 and a one year high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that DaVita will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $104,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock worth $5,113,533 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in DaVita by 72.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in DaVita by 35.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

