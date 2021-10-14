Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a growth of 468.6% from the September 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth about $199,000.

DCRCU stock opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.55. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $14.96.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

