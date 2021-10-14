Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4,486.97

Shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,486.97 ($58.62) and traded as high as GBX 4,816 ($62.92). Dechra Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 4,756 ($62.14), with a volume of 242,791 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,110 ($40.63) to GBX 3,960 ($51.74) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The stock has a market cap of £5.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,024.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,486.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.52.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a GBX 29.39 ($0.38) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $11.11. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is 0.69%.

In related news, insider Tony Griffin sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,001 ($65.34), for a total transaction of £875,175 ($1,143,421.74). Also, insider Paul Sandland sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,828 ($63.08), for a total transaction of £191,188.80 ($249,789.39). In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,806 shares of company stock worth $134,633,382.

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH)

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

