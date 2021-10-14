Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Position Boosted by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,289 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DCPH. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist reduced their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.30.

Shares of DCPH opened at $35.24 on Thursday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.35.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 308.58% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $88,199.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

