Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Up 6.6%

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) shot up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.52 and last traded at $34.43. 9,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 408,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.30.

Several research firms have recently commented on DCPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.30.

The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.35.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a negative net margin of 308.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

