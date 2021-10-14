Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Short Interest Up 143.8% in September

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 143.8% from the September 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

DDF remained flat at $$11.09 on Thursday. 9,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,268. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $11.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0677 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.