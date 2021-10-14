Delta 9 Cannabis (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Trading 2.2% Higher

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) shares traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 22,787 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 35,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.33.

Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DLTNF)

Delta 9 Cannabis, Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company, which engages in the production of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include Kali Mist, Brooklyn Sunrise, Sensi Star, and oil and sprays. The company was founded on May 16, 2001 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

