Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Cowen

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Cowen from $53.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.22.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.97. The company had a trading volume of 316,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,204,188. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $28.74 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.