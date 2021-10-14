Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 9,274 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in The Lovesac were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 14.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 166,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,314,000 after purchasing an additional 21,540 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 12.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 37.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Lovesac by 323.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 82,729 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in The Lovesac during the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $68.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.27. The Lovesac Company has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $95.51.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,099,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $343,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,943 shares of company stock worth $11,740,310 over the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOVE. Roth Capital boosted their price target on The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.63.

The Lovesac Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.