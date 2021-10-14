Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 475,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 371,703 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.33% of W&T Offshore worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 31,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 19,975 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 145,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 42,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W&T Offshore stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average of $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $623.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 3.22. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $5.14.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $132.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.04 million. Equities analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (up from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Monday, July 26th.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $45,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

