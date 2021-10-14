Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 50.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109,914 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iStar were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iStar by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iStar by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,140,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,646,000 after buying an additional 120,357 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of iStar during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iStar by 5.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iStar by 13.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 20,569 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STAR opened at $25.70 on Thursday. iStar Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average of $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.09 and a beta of 0.74.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. Research analysts expect that iStar Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.47%.

STAR has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley began coverage on shares of iStar in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of iStar in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

