Deutsche Bank AG Sells 6,812 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,812 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,348,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,471,000 after purchasing an additional 156,236 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 29.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,088,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,003,000 after purchasing an additional 247,713 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.2% during the second quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,031,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 897,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 60.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 749,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 280,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennedy-Wilson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of KW opened at $22.33 on Thursday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.26 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 86.79% and a return on equity of 41.92%. Kennedy-Wilson’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is 40.37%.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

