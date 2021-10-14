Deutsche Bank AG Sells 8,493 Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 491,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,493 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Tricida were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tricida by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tricida by 20.9% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Tricida in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tricida in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Tricida by 189.1% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 20,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tricida alerts:

Shares of TCDA opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Tricida, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $9.54.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. Equities research analysts predict that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tricida in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.