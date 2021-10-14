Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Price Target to $19.00

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

CLI opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Mack-Cali Realty has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $18.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.09.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the first quarter valued at $398,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the first quarter valued at $512,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the first quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 28,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

