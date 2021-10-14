Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from €138.00 ($162.35) to €164.00 ($192.94) in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Shares of DBOEY opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.00. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The firm has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Börse will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.