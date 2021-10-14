Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from €138.00 ($162.35) to €164.00 ($192.94) in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.00.
Shares of DBOEY opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.00. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The firm has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.82.
Deutsche Börse Company Profile
Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.
