Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Receives $22.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, September 10th.
DTEGY stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,364. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $90.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average is $20.72.
Deutsche Telekom Company Profile
Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.
