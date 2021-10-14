Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Receives $22.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

DTEGY stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,364. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $90.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average is $20.72.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $32.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 billion. Analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

