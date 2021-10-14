Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Raised to GBX 4,400

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) price target on Diageo in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,745.63 ($48.94).

DGE stock opened at GBX 3,596 ($46.98) on Monday. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 2,474 ($32.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,666 ($47.90). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,537.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,420.11. The firm has a market cap of £83.85 billion and a PE ratio of 31.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of GBX 44.59 ($0.58) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.96. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

In other news, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total transaction of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). Also, insider Javier Ferrán bought 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,542 ($46.28) per share, with a total value of £8,288.28 ($10,828.69). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 25,701 shares of company stock valued at $90,610,366.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

