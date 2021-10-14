Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $87.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on APPS. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.06.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $83.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.75 and its 200 day moving average is $67.56. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 139.48, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,690.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 20,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

