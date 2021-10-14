Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th.

Dime Community Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 24.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Shares of DCOM opened at $34.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.95 and a 200 day moving average of $33.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.17. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.29 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 27,014 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $886,059.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,809. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,743 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.10% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.