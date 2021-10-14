Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,010,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $78,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after acquiring an additional 142,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 820,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,661,000 after acquiring an additional 73,675 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after acquiring an additional 70,509 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,563,000 after acquiring an additional 15,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 343,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,802,000 after acquiring an additional 89,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.70.

Encompass Health stock opened at $67.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.03. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $60.51 and a 52 week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

