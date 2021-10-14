Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 219,325 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,108,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,325 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $77,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 20,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

MGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

NYSE MGP opened at $40.09 on Thursday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.43.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 92.04%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.