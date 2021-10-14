Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,751,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 39,809 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Encore Capital Group worth $83,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 269.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 795,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,692,000 after buying an additional 579,926 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 38.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 708,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after buying an additional 195,439 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,227,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,610,000 after buying an additional 125,889 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 338.4% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 113,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 87,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,293,000 after purchasing an additional 86,674 shares in the last quarter.

ECPG opened at $51.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.58. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $51.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $427.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.92 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 25.16%. Encore Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

