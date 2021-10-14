Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 11,095 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367,994 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,095 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.01% of Cavco Industries worth $81,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVCO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,691 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $231.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.93 and a 12-month high of $266.40. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.78.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $330.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVCO. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

