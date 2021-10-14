Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 5,222 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,222 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.77% of Masonite International worth $75,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 9.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,128,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,302,000 after buying an additional 179,253 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 563,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,002,000 after purchasing an additional 82,571 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 495,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,115,000 after buying an additional 40,184 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,168,000 after buying an additional 24,979 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,795,000 after buying an additional 39,769 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $109.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.64. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.74. Masonite International Co. has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $662.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.28 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $122.80 per share, with a total value of $55,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,054. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $917,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,101.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

