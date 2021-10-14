Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DIISY remained flat at $$15.31 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average is $16.66. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $18.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.222 per share. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $1.21.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

