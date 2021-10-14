Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UTSL) Shares Purchased by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UTSL) by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,362,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UTSL opened at $29.95 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $37.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average is $31.28.

