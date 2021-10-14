Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $95.00

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 95 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 95.70 ($1.25), with a volume of 13965688 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126.60 ($1.65).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 111.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £873.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.90.

Get Diversified Energy alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. Diversified Energy’s payout ratio is currently -1.19%.

In other news, insider Robert Hutson purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £257,500 ($336,425.40).

About Diversified Energy (LON:DEC)

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.