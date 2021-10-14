DMC Global (BOOM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect DMC Global to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. DMC Global has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DMC Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $39.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $737.20 million, a PE ratio of 281.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.68. DMC Global has a fifty-two week low of $32.39 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00.

Several research firms have commented on BOOM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DMC Global stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 155.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,769 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of DMC Global worth $5,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About DMC Global

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

