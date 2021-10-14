DMScript (DMST) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5,068.00

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. DMScript has a market capitalization of $325,293.53 and approximately $5,068.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DMScript has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00071308 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.90 or 0.00122972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00078472 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,854.38 or 1.00341890 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,721.23 or 0.06454054 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002899 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

