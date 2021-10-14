DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Lifted to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded DNB Bank ASA to a buy rating and set a 206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. SEB Equities upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 224.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays upgraded DNB Bank ASA to an underweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from 161.00 to 167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.75.

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS:DNBBY opened at $24.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.05. The company has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.53. DNB Bank ASA has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.