Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.89

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.89 and last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 71941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.62.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.22 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.36 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 43.77% and a net margin of 63.04%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.3946 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%.

In related news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $78,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama bought 2,133 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $33,168.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 10,583 shares of company stock worth $167,853 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Botty Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 554,341 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after buying an additional 55,520 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 401,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 36,172 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,163 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

