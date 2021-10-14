Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis cut its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 152,146 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.16% of Dover worth $35,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,109,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,426,121,000 after purchasing an additional 135,727 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Dover by 0.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,522,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,127,000 after purchasing an additional 30,047 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dover by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,387,000 after purchasing an additional 58,793 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dover by 16.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,885,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,564,000 after purchasing an additional 261,082 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth approximately $218,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Shares of NYSE DOV traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.41. The company had a trading volume of 334 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,789. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $108.00 and a twelve month high of $176.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.47 and its 200-day moving average is $156.24.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.27%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

