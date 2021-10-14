Dover (DOV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dover (NYSE:DOV) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Dover to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DOV stock traded up $5.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.51. The company had a trading volume of 657,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,365. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.24. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $108.00 and a fifty-two week high of $176.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s payout ratio is 35.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

