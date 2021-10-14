Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.33

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.33 and traded as high as $2.45. Dover Motorsports shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 19,070 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of $86.41 million, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.33.
Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 23.65%.
Dover Motorsports Company Profile (NYSE:DVD)
Dover Motorsports, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the marketing and promotion of motorsports entertainment. It also owns and operates Dover International Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dover, DE.
