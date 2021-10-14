Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.33

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.33 and traded as high as $2.45. Dover Motorsports shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 19,070 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $86.41 million, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.33.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 23.65%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Dover Motorsports during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover Motorsports during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dover Motorsports by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 37,667 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Dover Motorsports by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 22,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Dover Motorsports by 18.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 101,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile (NYSE:DVD)

Dover Motorsports, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the marketing and promotion of motorsports entertainment. It also owns and operates Dover International Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dover, DE.

