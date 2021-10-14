Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Insider Bart Volkmer Sells 10,000 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bart Volkmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $312,300.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $322,400.00.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $28.90 on Thursday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -68.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%. The business had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.00 million. Research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 286.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DBX. TheStreet raised shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

