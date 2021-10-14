DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DSDVY has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DSV Panalpina A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.28.

Get DSV Panalpina A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSDVY opened at $118.02 on Tuesday. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 52-week low of $77.51 and a 52-week high of $133.78. The company has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.