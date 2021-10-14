Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Receives $52.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th.

NASDAQ DCT traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $46.23. The company had a trading volume of 614,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,748. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.86 and its 200-day moving average is $43.07. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $59.40.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $585,448.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $87,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 145,150 shares of company stock valued at $6,634,801 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,448 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $3,785,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after acquiring an additional 88,473 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

