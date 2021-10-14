Duncan McPhee Sells 9,982 Shares of Lookers plc (LON:LOOK) Stock

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK) insider Duncan McPhee sold 9,982 shares of Lookers stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.84), for a total transaction of £6,388.48 ($8,346.59).

Duncan McPhee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lookers alerts:

On Wednesday, August 4th, Duncan McPhee bought 7,500 shares of Lookers stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £5,100 ($6,663.18).

Shares of LON LOOK opened at GBX 64.10 ($0.84) on Thursday. Lookers plc has a 1-year low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 75.61 ($0.99). The company has a market cap of £251.17 million and a PE ratio of 3.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 67.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 62.20.

LOOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Lookers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of Lookers in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Lookers Company Profile

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 franchised dealerships representing 31 manufacturers from 102 locations.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Lookers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lookers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.