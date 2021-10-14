Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Dutch Bros’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BROS. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of BROS stock opened at $50.90 on Monday. Dutch Bros has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $62.00.

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

