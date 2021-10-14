DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,963 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in DXC Technology by 29.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 214,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,362,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 17.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the second quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in DXC Technology by 11.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 32,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.47. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.86 per share, with a total value of $369,752.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,060.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,791 shares of company stock valued at $684,089 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.31.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

