Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) PT Lowered to C$53.00

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$53.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.30.

Shares of Dye & Durham stock opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. Dye & Durham has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $40.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.95.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

