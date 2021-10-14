Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on November 1st

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 23.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Dynex Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 80.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.7%.

DX opened at $17.84 on Thursday. Dynex Capital has a 1-year low of $15.49 and a 1-year high of $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 242.43%. Equities analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynex Capital stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 393.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,126 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.73% of Dynex Capital worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

