E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

ETWO traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.84. 10,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,622,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.34. E2open Parent has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $14.58.

In related news, Director Chinh Chu acquired 28,302 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 338,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $3,718,121.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,670,148 shares of company stock valued at $19,553,674. Company insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in E2open Parent by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,510,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,085,000 after buying an additional 1,302,390 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in E2open Parent by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 11,073 shares during the period. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

