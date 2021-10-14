EasyFi 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $793,484.00 (EZ)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 14th. One EasyFi coin can currently be bought for about $5.08 or 0.00008793 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EasyFi has a total market capitalization of $12.82 million and $793,484.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EasyFi has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EasyFi alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00047520 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.44 or 0.00217259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00096673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

EasyFi Coin Profile

EZ is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EasyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EasyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.