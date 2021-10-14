Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,300 shares, an increase of 314.4% from the September 15th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETV. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 36.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at $179,000.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,186. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $16.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average is $16.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

