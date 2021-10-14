Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Stock analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ESI. Loop Capital raised their target price on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.33. Element Solutions has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $586.60 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

