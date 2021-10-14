Elior Group’s (ELROF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELROF opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. Elior Group has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.20.

About Elior Group

Elior Group SA provides contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. It offers contract catering services to business and industry, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. The company also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industry; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, gardening, etc.

