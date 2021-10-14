Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 132.1% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ELTK stock opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of -2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Eltek has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $8.80.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $9.13 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eltek stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,901 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Eltek as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Eltek from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

