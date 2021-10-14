Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 132.1% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of ELTK stock opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of -2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Eltek has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $8.80.
Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $9.13 million for the quarter.
Separately, TheStreet raised Eltek from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.
Eltek Company Profile
Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.
