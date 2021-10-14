eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eMagin Corporation is a leading developer of virtual imaging technology, eMagin combines integrated circuits, microdisplays, and optics to create a virtual image equivalent to the real image of a computer monitor or large screen TV. These miniature, high-performance, virtual imaging modules provide access to information-rich text, data, and video which can facilitate the opening of new mass markets for wearable PCs, wireless Internet appliances and mobile phones, portable DVD-viewers, digital cameras, and other emerging applications. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. eMagin has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $5.42.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. eMagin had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 52.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that eMagin will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 38,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $98,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 54,586 shares of company stock valued at $137,548 in the last quarter. 8.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in eMagin by 27,663.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,246,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,735 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in eMagin in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,214,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in eMagin by 3,250.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,047,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,008 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in eMagin in the 1st quarter worth about $3,165,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in eMagin by 212.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 204,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

